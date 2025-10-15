Searchlight: PMEA Solar Tech posts strong FY25 growth ahead of planned IPO

Premium Credit: Pexels

Renewable energy manufacturer PMEA Solar Tech Solutions Ltd, which had been looking to go public, saw both its topline and bottomline rise significantly in the financial year ended March 2025 as it leveraged its strong market position and continued diversifying its customer base. The Mumbai-based company’s consolidated operating income grew 22.8% ......