Scimplifi, two others raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Sachin Santhosh and Salil Srivastava, co-founders, Scimplifi

Chemical manufacturing and sourcing startup Scimplifi, wastewater management platform Digital Paani and healthcare logistics platform AllTrak raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Scimplifi has raised $3.7 million (Rs 30.6 crore) in seed funding from institutional investors 3one4 Capital and Beenext along with undisclosed angel investors from the chemical industry and the business-to-business (B2B) commerce space.

Advertisement

The startup will use the funding to expand its manufacturing, hire talent and for research and development (R&D).

Founded by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh, Scimplifi is a B2B platform for sourcing and manufacturing specialty chemicals. The platform operates across the product life cycle from contract research to commercial chemical manufacturing across industries like pharmaceutical, personal care, and agrochemical.

Scimplifi plans to expand its reach to 20 countries and four new categories in chemicals. In addition, the company will be adding labs in three more categories to support research. It also aims to shift to a 60% export-oriented model within the next year.

Advertisement

Digital Paani has secured $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round led by Enzia Ventures. The round also saw participation from Peer Cheque, SAE, DevC, Bharat Founders Fund and global investors like Elemental Excelerator.

Additionally, angels including Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), Alok Mittal (Indifi), Mohit Sadani (Moms Co) and Mohit Tandon (Delhivery) also participated in the funding exercise.

Advertisement

The funds raised will be used to scale its technology to more wastewater treatment plants across India as well as expand to other markets. It will also be directed towards sales initiatives.

Founded by Mansi Jain and Rajesh Jain, Digital Paani is a wastewater management platform. The company's internet-of-things (IoT)-based platform optimises plant operations to treat more wastewater, reduce downtime, and enable water reuse.

The platform counts firms like Tata Power, Delhi Jal Board, Britannia, and Leela Hotels amongst others as part of its portfolio. It also aims to expand its presence in cities like the National Capital Region of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

AllTrak has raised $503,937 (Rs 4.2 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from early-stage investor Inflection Point Ventures (IPV)

The funds will be utilised towards team expansion, improvement of its technology stack and logistics network.

Advertisement

Established in 2021 by Amit Gupta and Tarun Sharma, AllTrak offers end-to-end solutions to diagnostic companies. Its solutions include a technology software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, wherein it provides a single point patient data entry and integration across platforms to reduce the turnaround time of diagnostics.

Additionally, it also offers pan India shared logistics network and phlebotomist network to healthcare companies to serve their patients.

Currently, the startup claims to track and monitor 7 lakh patient samples per month, operates in around 50 cities and engages with around 3,000 healthcare professionals.

Share article on Leave Your Comments