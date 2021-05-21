Scale Venture Partners leads Series B funding in US-based Esper Enterprises

Esper Enterprises, which enables enterprises to develop, manage and monitor their Android-enabled devices in real time, said it has raised $30 million (Rs 219 crore) in a Series B funding led by Scale Venture Partners.

The funding round also saw existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, and Haystack.

US-based Esper had raised $7.6 million Series A funding round in February last year. The latest fundraise brings the firm’s total funding to $40.6 million, the company said.

The new funding will help Esper to expand its team in India and the United States, build its product portfolio and widen its infrastructure platform to support larger workloads, the company said.

“The pandemic has transformed industries like connected fitness, digital health, hospitality, and food delivery, further accelerating the adoption of intelligent edge devices. But with each new use case, better software automation is required,” said Yadhu Gopalan, chief executive and co-founder of Esper.

With the number of internet-connected devices projected to increase from 14 billion units in 2021 to 31 billion units in 2025, companies are learning how best to scale their core business applications, Esper said.

Esper was founded in 2018 by Shiv Sundar and Yadhu Gopalan. Its device infrastructure enables developers and mid-market organisations to deliver their software as a service.

Gopalan, a graduate of Auburn University, has worked with companies such as Amazon and Microsoft. Sundar, an alumnus of the University of Southern California, has worked with Samsung, Huawei and Cyngn.

Esper has partnered MediaTek, Lenovo and Zebra for hardware and device development.

Scale Venture Partners is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital investment firm with $1.9 billion under management.