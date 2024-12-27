Saudi multi-asset investor Jadwa gets cheque from local LP for PE fund
By Dilasha Seth

  • 27 Dec 2024
Tariq Al-Sudairy, MD and CEO of Jadwa

Jadwa Investment, a Saudi Arabia-based investment firm that manages assets worth over $20 billion across different asset classes, has secured investment commitment from another Saudi state-owned investor for its private equity fund, which is also its first regional blind pool investment vehicle.    Jadwa, which deals in private equity, public equity, real ......

