facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City

Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City

By Reuters

  • 11 Sep 2023
Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City
A billboard in front of buildings under construction at the GIFT City in Gujarat, March 20, 2019. | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave

Saudi Arabia will consider setting up an office of its sovereign wealth fund in India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in the west, Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said in New Delhi on Monday.

"I match your offer and commit today to opening an office," Falih after India's trade minister Piyush Goyal invited Saudi to set up an office in GIFT City. 

GIFT City is India's tax-neutral financial services centre and a key project for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim  rivalling financial services centres in Dubai and Hong Kong. 

Advertisement

Goyal also said he will suggest that his ministry starts an investment promotion office in Riyadh. 

Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed trade ties in a meeting on Monday, a day after the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Advertisement
Saudi Arabiasovereign wealth fundPublic Investment Fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

Consumer

Temasek-backed Licious eyes bridge round amid operational hurdles

Premium
Yatra eyes over $400 mn market cap in India IPO; Chiratae to exit

TMT

Yatra eyes over $400 mn market cap in India IPO; Chiratae to exit

Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City

Finance

Saudi Arabia to consider sovereign wealth fund office in India's GIFT City

JustMyRoots acquires Antler-backed The State Plate

TMT

JustMyRoots acquires Antler-backed The State Plate

Premium
Ventureast set to score 80x returns in partial exit from legacy bet

Finance

Ventureast set to score 80x returns in partial exit from legacy bet

Byju's may sell two companies to muster funds for debt repayment

TMT

Byju's may sell two companies to muster funds for debt repayment

Advertisement