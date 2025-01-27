Saudi Arabia’s RVC strikes first LP bet of 2025, invests in offshore fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Saudi Arabia’s RVC strikes first LP bet of 2025, invests in offshore fund

Saudi Arabia’s RVC strikes first LP bet of 2025, invests in offshore fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 27 Jan 2025
Premium
Saudi Arabia’s RVC strikes first LP bet of 2025, invests in offshore fund
Khalid Al-Saleh, CEO, Riyadh Valley Company

Riyadh Valley Company (RVC), the investment arm of King Saud University, has made its first limited partner style investment of 2025 in an American real estate tech-focused venture capital firm. RVC has made a fund-of-fund commitment to VC firm Fifth Wall’s new $500 million target flagship fund that aims to back startups focusing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Investment bank Technology Holdings floats asset management operations

Finance

Investment bank Technology Holdings floats asset management operations

Bain Capital-backed 360 One WAM to buy B&K Securities for $218 mn

Finance

Bain Capital-backed 360 One WAM to buy B&K Securities for $218 mn

RBI supersedes board of Sabre Partners, Gojo-backed Aviom India Housing Finance

Finance

RBI supersedes board of Sabre Partners, Gojo-backed Aviom India Housing Finance

Premium
M&As may improve this year, IPO pipeline to stay strong: Kotak I-Banking's S Ramesh

Finance

M&As may improve this year, IPO pipeline to stay strong: Kotak I-Banking's S Ramesh

Bank of Singapore makes six new appointments in Dubai

Finance

Bank of Singapore makes six new appointments in Dubai

Carlyle appoints new global wealth division head for Asia Pacific

Finance

Carlyle appoints new global wealth division head for Asia Pacific

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW