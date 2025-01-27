Saudi Arabia’s RVC strikes first LP bet of 2025, invests in offshore fund

Premium Khalid Al-Saleh, CEO, Riyadh Valley Company

Riyadh Valley Company (RVC), the investment arm of King Saud University, has made its first limited partner style investment of 2025 in an American real estate tech-focused venture capital firm. RVC has made a fund-of-fund commitment to VC firm Fifth Wall’s new $500 million target flagship fund that aims to back startups focusing ......