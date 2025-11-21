Sarvam Properties secures funding from PharmEasy, All Home founders

Sarvam founder Manan Joshi (centre) with co-founders Monty Joshi and Dhaval Hemani

Mumbai-based real estate solutions firm Sarvam Properties has raised strategic equity funding from Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, and Hardik Dedhia, the founders of PharmEasy and All Home, along with a select group of angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Sarvam Properties did not disclose the size of the fundraise.

The capital will help the company address a long-standing challenge in Mumbai’s real estate market, where developers often face liquidity strain between sales progress and cash-flow realization, it said.

The company’s newly launched initiative, Assure X, aims to tackle this issue by using real-time sales data and predefined liquidity triggers to anticipate funding gaps and facilitate timely capital infusion, ensuring smoother project execution.

“It is a framework that converts market complexity into measurable order. For developers, it means working within a system where progress and liquidity move in tandem," said Manan Joshi, founder of Sarvam Properties.

The proceeds will also be used to strengthen Sarvam’s operating framework and expand its reach across Mumbai’s development corridors. The company plans to expand its technology infrastructure, deepen advisory capabilities, and build specialist teams for project strategy and customer engagement.

“Technology has always been central to how we operate. With Assure X, we are extending that approach, using AI not as a label but as a tool that brings clarity, precision, and speed to project execution," said Monty Joshi, co-founder of Sarvam Properties.

Sarvam Properties' clientele includes individual homeowners, developers, investors, and corporate tenants.

