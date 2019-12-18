Safety-tech startup DROR raises funding from CXO Genie’s venture capital arm

Safety-tech startup DROR Labs Pvt. Ltd said on Wednesday it has raised an undisclosed sum from Inflection Point Ventures, an initiative of executives’ networking platform CXO Genie.

The company, which is based in Gurugram, says it aims to ensure the safety of women, children and senior citizens in urban areas by connecting citizens and building a reliable and trustworthy community.

DROR said it will use the funds it has raised to strengthen its technological infrastructure and invest in user acquisition. The firm, which initially launched the product in the business-to-business space, says it has successfully helped over 700 families that have been using its application since the pilot stage.

“I firmly believe that community and technology have the power to solve this big problem of personal safety in India. Personal safety cannot be solved by providing a need-based solution, it’s a habit which needs to be built using technology,” DROR co-founder Dhiraj Naubhar said.

Inflection Point Ventures angel investor Gopi Latpate said DROR was helping address the issue of safety by creating a sense of community through its platform. “It differentiates itself beyond traditional alarms and alerts by creating a network of people that can help in distress,” he said.

Inflection Point Ventures

Founded in 2017, Inflection Point Ventures is an initiative of CXO Genie. Inflection Point Ventures’ founding members include former Myntra CFO Dipanjan Basu and BookMyShow finance head Mitesh Shah.

In July, Inflection Point Ventures invested in Singapore-based retinal diagnostic startup Leben Care Technologies Pte. Ltd. Its flagship product -- Netra.AI -- enables automated analysis of retina image using artificial intelligence algorithms to avoid blindness.

That month, it also invested in Internet of Things (IoT)-based logistics startup Intugine Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Before that, in June, Inflection Point Ventures invested an undisclosed amount in industrial IoT startup Syook, which provides real-time micro-locations for people and other important assets in sectors such as defence, automobile, healthcare, manufacturing and education.

The early-stage investment firm has also funded other startups such as Noida-based sports app Sportido and chat-based task management platform Wishup.