SaaS-based TurboHire raises funds from Samir Khosla, Francisco Arcilla, others

A year after raising $1 million in seed funding, talent intelligence startup TurboHire has raised an undisclosed amount to tap the booming demand for augmented intelligence in the post-Covid world as companies switch to remote hiring.

International investors Francisco Arcilla and Samir Khosla along with existing investors Sanjay Balram and unicorn founder Monish Darda have participated in the latest funding round, the company said in a press release today.

The company will be using the funds to better serve international enterprises and to expand its team, while extending more than 40 features within its augmented intelligence platform, the company said.

“By deploying our resources consistently on deep R&D and on strategic customer acquisition, we have built in India a true Augmented Intelligence platform which is delivering its value at a planetary scale. Our existing customer base and significant global interest in our product is evidence of TurboHire's product market fit,” said Deepak Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, TurboHire.

The company has more than tripled its enterprise customers and has handled more than 3 million candidates on its platform since November 2020, the company said.

The new funding round has primed the company for its next growth sprint and provides fuel to help the company scale in markets where we have already established a foothold and enter new ones from where we are seeing sizable interest, Agarwal said.

TurboHire has been recognised as a Momentum Leader by G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

Besides, industry recognition, robust product road-map and infusion of fresh capital will enable TurboHire to be the market leader, the company said. Orbis Research has projected TurboHire to be a leader of the $6.4 billion global talent intelligence agency.