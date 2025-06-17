Rupee hits over two-month low on geopolitical worries, Trump tariff remark
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Rupee hits over two-month low on geopolitical worries, Trump tariff remark

Rupee hits over two-month low on geopolitical worries, Trump tariff remark

By Reuters

  • 17 Jun 2025
Rupee hits over two-month low on geopolitical worries, Trump tariff remark

The Indian rupee hit its weakest level in more than two months on Tuesday, hurt by worries over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and U.S. President Donald Trump's remark that pharmaceutical tariffs were coming very soon.

The rupee declined to 86.28 against the U.S. dollar near the end of the trading session, its weakest level since April 9, before closing at 86.24, down 0.2% on the day.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the way back from attending a meeting of G7 leaders, Trump said that pharmaceutical tariffs were coming very soon.

Advertisement

The rupee extended its losses after the statement, traders said. Indian drugmakers earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States.

India's pharma exports to the U.S. stood at $8.73 billion in fiscal year 2024, accounting for about one-third of the industry's overall exports, as per data from government-backed trade body Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.

Asian currencies were down between 0.1% and 0.5% while the dollar index was steady at 98.1.

Advertisement

Brent crude oil futures /LCOc1 rose more than 1% to $74.30 per barrel with analysts saying that uncertainty over the Iran-Israel conflict would keep prices elevated.

Dollar demand from state-run banks also weighed on the rupee, a trader at a private bank said. "A close over 86.10 indicates that a bullish bias may start to build on USD/INR in the near-term," the trader said.

India's benchmark equity index, the Nifty 50, fell about 0.3%, in line with losses in most regional peers.

Advertisement

While the focus will remain on geopolitical developments in the Middle East, traders are also awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday.

With the central bank widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged, its projections for policy rates and commentary from Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight.

Advertisement
rupeedollar

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sensex, Nifty log weekly losses as Middle East tensions, trade woes rattle sentiment

Markets

Sensex, Nifty log weekly losses as Middle East tensions, trade woes rattle sentiment

Indian equity mutual fund inflows slump to 13-month low in May despite market gains

Markets

Indian equity mutual fund inflows slump to 13-month low in May despite market gains

SEBI probes Jane Street's derivative trades over three years

Markets

SEBI probes Jane Street's derivative trades over three years

Sensex, Nifty rise on optimism over trade negotiations, potential RBI rate cut

Markets

Sensex, Nifty rise on optimism over trade negotiations, potential RBI rate cut

Rupee buckles under position unwinding; dollar demand builds

Markets

Rupee buckles under position unwinding; dollar demand builds

Rupee soars with Asian peers to post best day in over two years

Markets

Rupee soars with Asian peers to post best day in over two years

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW