ROLLOVERSTOCK Hits a Milestone: 15,000 B2B Sellers Onboard and $2M in Transactions

Kishore Kumar Yedam, Global CEO at Federal Soft Systems

In a remarkable achievement, the Indian bootstrapped startup, ROLLOVERSTOCK, has reached a significant milestone by onboarding 15,000 B2B sellers and facilitating transactions worth $2 million in the B2B space.

ROLLOVERSTOCK's eB2B platform is gaining widespread popularity as a digital procurement solution effectively addressing key challenges faced by businesses in lower city tiers and small stores. This includes overcoming hurdles like higher prices, transportation challenges, and managing high-volume procurement. It emerges as a valuable alternative to traditional purchasing channels, providing businesses with a much-needed solution.

India currently boasts the highest share of 84% in general trade, outpacing developed nations like the US and the UK. This dominance is attributed to its substantial unorganised general trade channel, currently valued at $0.7 trillion and projected to double to $1.4 trillion by 2030.

Advertisement

"The eB2B platform has revolutionised the way businesses operate. It not only helps manufacturers save money by reducing stock and operation costs but also empowers retailers and brands to address myriad issues encountered in their everyday business - from sourcing to logistics," remarked Kishore Kumar Yedam, Global CEO at Federal Soft Systems.

Dedicated to empowering Tier 2 & Tier 3 city retailers in their growth journey, ROLLOVERSTOCK facilitates direct bulk purchases from manufacturers and master distributors. This streamlined process allows retailers to efficiently restock their shelves, with the Sales team personally visiting shops, gathering requirements, and even providing access to bank loans in cash or credit.

Having successfully covered over 200 towns and still expanding, ROLLOVERSTOCK collaborates with multiple logistic partners to ensure a seamless supply of bulk stocks. The recent partnership with Federal Soft Systems adds another dimension to its growth strategy, providing an even greater number of customers with a seamless digital experience.

Advertisement

With eB2B, businesses, brands, and manufacturers gain efficient and cost-effective access to underserved markets, unlocking new opportunities in previously untapped sectors. Federal Soft Systems, recognized as a top 200 visionary entrepreneur in Forbes India D Globalist DGEMS, underscores the global impact of their initiatives. "This gives us great energy, and thanks to Forbes for motivating us. Such events help us connect with fellow entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who contribute to our growth," added Kishore.

Opting for a strategic approach, ROLLOVERSTOCK decided to understand the ground reality before venturing into fundraising, dedicating the first two years to this effort. Kishore highlighted, "We believe we have been successful for the last 2 years, testing and finalizing what not to do. Such an approach helps us raise funds quickly when planning for expansion."

Currently positioned in major cities, ROLLOVERSTOCK plans to extend its reach to tier 2 & tier 3 cities, focusing on onboarding manufacturers with limited market presence and aiding in their scaling efforts. Kishore shared that they are in talks with several VCs for fundraising and anticipate positive developments soon.

Advertisement

The future of trade is undoubtedly shifting towards a more organised digital platform, concurrently nurturing the growth and promotion of emerging brands in India. This transformative shift positions eB2B as a pivotal channel for brand marketing and advertising, heralding a dynamic change in the business and commerce landscape.

For more information, please visit - http://www.rolloverstock.com/

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments