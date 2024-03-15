facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

By Aman Malik

  • 15 Mar 2024
Premium
Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays
Credit: Reuters

Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) has secured a commitment of $120 million (nearly Rs 1,000 crore) from a Mauritius-based private investment firm, months after it suffered a ratings downgrade amid a declining order book, project delays and waning revenues.  The Pune-headquartered highway developer, which currently has a Rs 9,000 crore ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former KKR exec's realty platform Certus backs two commercial projects

Infrastructure

Former KKR exec's realty platform Certus backs two commercial projects

Premium
Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Infrastructure

Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Premium
How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Infrastructure

How Investcorp plans to deploy $750-mn climate fund across four key sectors

Premium
Real estate investment platform Neoliv hits first close of maiden fund

Infrastructure

Real estate investment platform Neoliv hits first close of maiden fund

GIC mints money as Spain's Ferrovial buys into IRB InvIT for $810 mn

Infrastructure

GIC mints money as Spain's Ferrovial buys into IRB InvIT for $810 mn

Premium
Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

Infrastructure

Axis AMC to foray into new real estate sub-segments

Advertisement