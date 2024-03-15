Roadway Solutions gets $120 mn investment commitment amid rating cut, project delays

Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) has secured a commitment of $120 million (nearly Rs 1,000 crore) from a Mauritius-based private investment firm, months after it suffered a ratings downgrade amid a declining order book, project delays and waning revenues. The Pune-headquartered highway developer, which currently has a Rs 9,000 crore ......