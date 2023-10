Returning LP may increase cheque size for SPE Capital’s new Africa fund

Premium Nabil Triki, managing partner and CEO, SPE Capital

SPE Capital, which was spun out of Swicorp and raised $258 million to hit the final close on its first private equity fund in early 2021, is likely to rope in a returning limited partner (LP) to commit a larger sum for its new investment vehicle. The firm, one of the more active PE investors ......