Restaurateur behind Indian microbrewery Ironhill buys QSR franchise in the US

Premium Teja Chekuri

Teja Chekuri, the restaurateur behind the microbrewery Ironhill India that is popular for local craft beer, has acquired nine franchisees of American coffee and food chain Dunkin’ through his company Golden Horn Group. Chekuri, along with his business partner Mitesh Patel, both of whom own Golden Horn Group, bought nine of ......