Renowned Healthcare Visionary Dr Ravindranath Kancherla invests in Makers Hive

In a monumental step towards inclusive healthcare, Dr. Ravindranath Kancherla, the distinguished Founder & Chairman of Global Hospitals Group and Global University Foundation (GUF), has strategically invested in Makers Hive, a groundbreaking initiative committed to providing accessible Bionic Hands. Makers Hive has successfully developed India's first fully functional KalArm, specifically designed to cater to Upper Limb Amputees at an affordable price point. Dr. Ravindranath's strategic impact investment, totaling 10 crores, signifies the successful conclusion of Makers Hive's bridge round, positioning the organization for its upcoming Series A in the next financial year.

With an illustrious 40-year career in medicine, Dr. Ravindranath has been a steadfast advocate for creating positive societal impacts. His pioneering work in liver transplantation in India exemplifies his wealth of experience and transformative contributions to the healthcare sector. Dr. Ravindranath's endorsement of Makers Hive's vision underscores his dedication to addressing the needs of the Indian and global disabled population, which exceeds 40 million, highlighting his commitment to transformative healthcare solutions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Ravindranath remarked, "I am thrilled to be part of Makers Hive’s journey. Mr. Pranav Vempati, CEO of Makers Hive, has a clear mission and vision to serve the disabled community, leveraging technology for significant impact. I am confident that with the team’s passion, commitment, and innovation, Makers Hive will play a crucial role in our GHUIH’s roadmap for creating a sustainable philanthropic expert network model in the field of healthcare."

Makers Hive has developed one of the most technologically advanced Bionic Hands globally - KalArm®. This innovative solution is designed to serve both above the elbow and below the elbow amputees, offering unparalleled functionality and versatility. With 18 in-built grip patterns and an additional 6 customizable grip patterns through the KalAssist® app, KalArm® replicates the dexterity and complexity of a human hand in the most natural way possible. It receives Wireless (OTA) Firmware updates, includes a performance monitor, durable battery, and can be customized with interchangeable panels. Addressing the affordability gap, KalArm® is nearly 10 times more cost-effective than its western contemporaries, making it one of the most affordable advanced prosthetic solutions.

"KalArm®️ is built to democratize the Advanced Bionic Hands Industry. It is the first fully functional Bionic Hand of India, which has a complete indigenous make. We are pleased to partner with Healthcare veteran Dr. Ravindranath in our journey of building affordable medical devices by using Made In India technologies. This strategic partnership will help us focus on building world-class products in Bionics and Medical Devices sectors, while making them affordable for those in need," commented Chanakya Gone, CTO of Makers Hive.

The collaboration between Makers Hive and Dr. Ravindranath represents a pivotal moment in healthcare innovation, signaling a commitment to reshaping the future of healthcare through inclusive and accessible solutions for people with disabilities.

