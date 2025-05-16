ReNew Energy to set up $2.57 bn solar-wind hybrid project
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ReNew Energy to set up $2.57 bn solar-wind hybrid project

By Reuters

  • 16 May 2025
ReNew Energy to set up $2.57 bn solar-wind hybrid project
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew

ReNew Energy Global, said on Friday it will invest 220 billion rupees ($2.57 billion) to set up a hybrid renewable energy project in the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, as it looks to cash in on the country's booming clean energy needs.

The company said the project will add 2.8 gigawatts (GW) total energy -- 1.8 GW solar and 1 GW wind -- and will be able to supply power for up to four hours a day in peak hours.

ReNew Energy, the biggest renewable energy firm in India after Adani Green, has projects across ten Indian states, with a total global portfolio of 17.4 GW as of February 14.

Advertisement

India has been scrambling to meet its clean energy targets after falling short in 2022.

Over the past year, the country has ramped up investments in the sector, but it still needs to double capacity additions over the next five years to meet its target of 500 GW non-fossil power capacity by 2030, a Global Energy Monitor report showed.

Advertisement
ReNew Energy Global PLCReNew Energy

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Jakson Green's Ogra on fundraising, wind expansion, new verticals, and more

Infrastructure

Jakson Green's Ogra on fundraising, wind expansion, new verticals, and more

IREDA files bankruptcy case against Gensol amid fraud allegations

Infrastructure

IREDA files bankruptcy case against Gensol amid fraud allegations

Dubai Holding aims to raise up to $487 mn from IPO of residential REIT

Infrastructure

Dubai Holding aims to raise up to $487 mn from IPO of residential REIT

Premium
Hinduja Group's renewable energy arm targets fundraise from global funds

Infrastructure

Hinduja Group's renewable energy arm targets fundraise from global funds

Saudi airline flynas launches IPO to raise up to $1.1 bn

Infrastructure

Saudi airline flynas launches IPO to raise up to $1.1 bn

Logistics unicorn Porter gets Series F cheques from Kedaara, Wellington Management

Infrastructure

Logistics unicorn Porter gets Series F cheques from Kedaara, Wellington Management

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW