Renault Group India seeks NCLT nod for restructuring

A cameraman stands in front of the Renault logo, on the day of the launch of the new Renault Triber in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Renault Group India has sought approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for a proposed restructuring of its India operations, as it sharpens its focus on the world's third-largest car market.

Under the proposal, powertrain manufacturing will be housed in a separate entity, while vehicle manufacturing and sales will be integrated into a single entity.

The Indian arm of France's Renault said the changes would not disrupt any operations. All existing manufacturing, supply, and service commitments, continue unchanged, the company said.

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Renault India plans to have seven models in the country by 2030 and is targeting exports of about $2.33 billion a year.

Earlier this month, the group's global CEO Francois Provost said Renault sees India as "a strategic asset on a global scale" for exports and technology development. The automaker aims to have India rank among its top three global markets by 2030 and is targeting about 5% share of the country's car market.

Renault Group India, which makes 'Kwid', employs about 15,000 people across manufacturing, engineering, research and design.

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