Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Reliance's Jio Financial Services to be listed next week

Reliance's Jio Financial Services to be listed next week

By Reuters

  • 18 Aug 2023
Reliance's Jio Financial Services to be listed next week
Mukesh Ambani | Credit: Reuters

Jio Financial Services (JFS), the financial arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, is set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 21, per a stock exchange circular on Friday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance had last month spun off JFS, with the market ascribing a valuation of around $20 billion.

Ambani has said Jio Financial Services aims to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

Advertisement

In July, JFS and U.S.-based BlackRock said they would form an equal joint venture to launch asset management services in India.

Reliance's shares reversed losses to trade 1.3% higher as of 2:16 p.m. IST, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was flat.

Advertisement
Jio Financial ServicesMukesh AmbaniReliance Industries

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Two PE transactions in limelight but VC activity dull this week

TMT

Deals Digest: Two PE transactions in limelight but VC activity dull this week

Premium
ChrysCapital strikes fourth India private equity deal of 2023

Manufacturing

ChrysCapital strikes fourth India private equity deal of 2023

Moody's keeps India's sovereign rating unchanged at Baa3

Economy

Moody's keeps India's sovereign rating unchanged at Baa3

Sensex, Nifty see longest weekly losing streak in over three months

General

Sensex, Nifty see longest weekly losing streak in over three months

Premium
Mixi's Tomoharu Urabe on the company's first VC fund outside Japan and India roadmap

TMT

Mixi's Tomoharu Urabe on the company's first VC fund outside Japan and India roadmap

RBI allows infra debt funds to raise money via foreign loan route

Infrastructure

RBI allows infra debt funds to raise money via foreign loan route

Advertisement