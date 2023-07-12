Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Reliance Retail eligible to bid for debt-ridden Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail eligible to bid for debt-ridden Future Enterprises

By Reuters

  • 12 Jul 2023
Reliance Retail eligible to bid for debt-ridden Future Enterprises
Mukesh Ambani | Credit: Reuters

The retail arm of Reliance Industries is among three companies eligible to submit a plan for the debt-ridden Future Enterprises's bankruptcy proceedings, Future's resolution professional disclosed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures, galvanised steel sheet maker Jindal (India) and Donear Industries-owned textiles maker GBTL have been listed as prospective resolution applicants for the Future Group company, said Avil Menezes.

Menezes is a court-appointed resolution professional overseeing the company's affairs during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Advertisement

Reliance Retail is also among a list of 49 companies eyeing another Future Group company, Future Retail.

Future Enterprises houses various businesses such as supply chain solutions and insurance, while Future Retail used to operate brands such as department chain Big Bazaar and supermarket chain Easyday.

Future Retail was dragged into insolvency proceedings by banks in July 2022 after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc. Future Enterprises was admitted to insolvency in March.

Advertisement

In May, Future Retail said it received six bankruptcy resolution bids without disclosing the names of the bidders.

Reliance RetailMukesh AmbaniFuture Enterprises LtdBig BazaarDonear Industries Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Global hedge funds grow more wary of crypto portfolios

TMT

Global hedge funds grow more wary of crypto portfolios

Quadria Capital to sign large cheque for eyecare chain Maxivision

Healthcare

Quadria Capital to sign large cheque for eyecare chain Maxivision

Premium
Buffeted by headwinds, WazirX looks at new revenue streams

TMT

Buffeted by headwinds, WazirX looks at new revenue streams

Disney exploring India business sale as Reliance's JioCinema ups the heat

TMT

Disney exploring India business sale as Reliance's JioCinema ups the heat

Premium
Grapevine: TPG platform, Omnivore plan new bets; Morgan Stanley PE, BanyanTree eye exits

General

Grapevine: TPG platform, Omnivore plan new bets; Morgan Stanley PE, BanyanTree eye exits

Premium
Former Venture Catalysts exec's micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund

Finance

Former Venture Catalysts exec's micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund

Advertisement