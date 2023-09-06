Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma

Mukesh Ambani | Credit: Reuters

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, on Wednesday, said that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Ed-a-Mamma, a kids clothing and maternity-wear brand owned by actor Alia Bhatt and family.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal. However, earlier reports had suggested that Reliance was fully acquiring the company at around Rs 300-350 crore.

“At Reliance, we look at brands with a strong purpose and that embody a design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt,” said Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Advertisement

The Ed-a-Mamma acquisition will bolster Reliance's portfolio of children's brands, which currently includes Hamley's, Pottery Barn Kids, and the exclusive Indian rights for Mothercare.

With sustainability as its core proposition, the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry.” said Ambani.

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds. It sells its products on its own website as well as other online stores such as Myntra, Ajio, FirstCry, Amazon and Tata CliQ. It also retails its products on retail chains such as Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop.

Advertisement

Following the transaction, the company will expand into new areas like personal care and baby furniture. It will also release children's story books and an animated series.

At present, Reliance Retail, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma, the company said in a release. It claims to have partnered with over 3 million merchants through its new commerce initiative.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments