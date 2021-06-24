Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Reliance Industries to invest $10.1 bn in new energy business
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Reliance Industries Ltd will invest Rs 75,000 crore ($10.10 billion) in a new energy business over the next three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Reliance will build solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell-making factory and an electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen as a part of the business, Ambani said.

As a part of the new business - called the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex - Reliance will also build solar capacities of at least 100 GW by 2030, Asia's richest man told his shareholders at the meeting which was held virtually due to COVID-19.

That would account for over a fifth of India's renewable energy target of installing 450 GW by 2030. India wants green energy sources to make up 40% of electricity generated by the end of this decade.

"A significant part of this will come from rooftop solar and decentralised solar installations in villages," Ambani said.

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...