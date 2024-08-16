Recipeat’s #SeasonedPodcast: A Viral Sensation with AB Gupta

Recipeat’s latest podcast episode has captured the attention of over 220,000+ viewers across platforms, quickly going viral among the industry. This episode features an interesting conversation with AB Gupta, the founder of Paris Panini and Pizza Bakery.

AB Gupta, a Bangalore native, shares his story of growing up in the city before pursuing higher education at Lancaster University in the UK. After working in London for a few years, he returned to Bangalore, eager to start his entrepreneurial journey. Initially, Gupta dabbled in a tech startup and the family travel business. However, a chance encounter with unique pizza offerings in Delhi sparked an idea that led him and his brother to venture into the F&B sector. This pivotal moment gave birth to Pizza Bakery in 2017.

Setting up a successful restaurant was no easy task, especially with no prior culinary background. Gupta candidly discusses the challenges they faced, emphasizing the importance of selecting the right location and the invaluable role consultants played in their journey. “We actually had no clue what we were doing initially,” Gupta admits. “But we believed in our resourcefulness and knew there were people who had the information we needed.”

Despite the odds, Pizza Bakery quickly became a beloved spot in Bangalore, known for its authentic and innovative pizzas. Gupta's decision to start with a premium location in Indiranagar was crucial. “Indiranagar was an obvious choice,” he says. “Back then, there were no suburbian micro markets. Today, someone starting out could argue for any location like JP Nagar or Whitefield, but it was simpler back then.”

The podcast also explores the origin story of Paris Panini. Gupta recounts his serendipitous meeting with Chef Nicolas, the culinary genius behind Paris Panini. Their partnership proved to be a perfect match, combining Nicolas’s expertise with Gupta's business acumen. This collaboration enabled Paris Panini to scale rapidly, becoming a staple in Bangalore’s food scene. “Nicola’s search for an investor was a turning point,” Gupta recalls. “We saw the perfect marriage of his talent and our ability to scale.”

Throughout the episode, Gupta shares insights into their innovative business practices, including the use of central kitchens and live kitchen experiences. These strategies have helped Pizza Bakery and Paris Panini stand out in a competitive market, setting new standards for quality and customer engagement. Gupta’s emphasis on authenticity and quality shines through as he discusses the importance of maintaining the integrity of their recipes and the experience they offer to customers.

Gupta reveals that a chance encounter with a unique pizza brand in Delhi during a wedding triggered the idea for Pizza Bakery. “We expected Domino's or Pizza Hut to come through the door, but instead, it was this huge 14-inch pizza from Fat Lulu’s,” he recounts. This moment made him realize Bangalore was behind in offering such unique pizza experiences, sparking the idea to bring something similar to the city.

The podcast also touches on Gupta's vision for the future. While he acknowledges the challenges of scaling in the current market, he remains optimistic about the potential for growth. Gupta mentions plans to expand within Bangalore and explore new markets, always with an eye on maintaining the authenticity and quality that have become synonymous with his brands. “We want to make sure that wherever we go, we bring the same level of dedication and passion that we have here in Bangalore,” he asserts.

The success of this podcast episode is not an isolated incident. Recipeat’s #TheSeasonedPodcast has consistently featured prominent figures from the hospitality industry, such as Shakir Haq from Empire, Dr.Avin from Lavonne, and the Executive Chef of the Leela Group, among many others. This impressive lineup has established the podcast as India's premier source for hospitality insights. Recipeat’s #TheSeasonedPodcast continues to make waves in the hospitality podcast scene.

As the platform continues to develop, it aims to become a vital tool for hospitality businesses throughout India, making recruitment more precise and efficient. Last month, Recipeat was selected as one of the startups in the Gruhas Gusto program. Gruhas Gusto - A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures.

