Real estate investor Arbour plans to float private credit fund

Premium
Mumbai-based real estate investor Arbour Investments is working on a plan to float its maiden private credit fund to back residential projects, a top executive told VCCircle. Arbour Investments, which has so far made equity and credit investments through private placement route, plans to launch the debut alternative investment fund (AIF) ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.