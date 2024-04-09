Real estate investor Arbour plans to float private credit fund

Premium Chirag Mehta, founder, Arbour Investments

Mumbai-based real estate investor Arbour Investments is working on a plan to float its maiden private credit fund to back residential projects, a top executive told VCCircle. Arbour Investments, which has so far made equity and credit investments through private placement route, plans to launch the debut alternative investment fund (AIF) ......