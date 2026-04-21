Raise Financial acquires Stratzy to deepen algorithmic trading push
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Raise Financial acquires Stratzy to deepen algorithmic trading push

By Aman Rawat

  • 21 Apr 2026
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Raise Financial acquires Stratzy to deepen algorithmic trading push
The founders of Raise Financial Services and Stratzy

Raise Financial Services, which operates the stockbroking and investing platform Dhan, has acquired algorithmic trading platform Stratzy in a cash-and-stock deal, as it looks to deepen its presence in technology-led investing solutions.

The Mumbai-based firm said Stratzy will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary while continuing to function independently with its existing leadership and team. The platform will focus on scaling its offerings through integrations with multiple broking platforms and partnerships across the ecosystem.

Stratzy offers more than 100 exchange-approved algorithms spanning equities, indices, futures and options, and commodities. It allows users to deploy ready-made, rules-based trading strategies built on quantitative and AI-driven models.

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The acquisition gives Raise Financial a stronger foothold in the fast-growing algorithmic trading segment, particularly among retail traders, it said. With Stratzy, Raise Financial aims to introduce a layer of algorithmic investing within Dhan, making systematic strategies more accessible to a broader user base.

“Algorithmic trading framework in India is now very well defined by the exchanges and is expected to see higher levels of adoption by retail traders in the coming years,” said Pravin Jadhav, founder and chief executive officer of Raise Financial. 

The company plans to continue investing in Stratzy to expand its product suite, strengthen infrastructure, and improve user experience. “Stratzy’s strength in algorithmic strategies and execution aligns closely with our vision of building a tech-first platform that empowers users with structured, system-driven approaches to the markets,” Jadhav said.

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Besides Dhan, Raise Financial also operates products such as Fuzz AI and Upsurge. Further, the company has been building out an active trader stack over the past year, including launching its trading terminal DEXT T3 as well as finance-focussed AI model Artham. 

Founded in 2021 by former Paytm Money chief executive officer Jadhav along with Alok Pandey, Jay Prakash Gupta, and Raunak Rathi, Raise Financial is backed by investors such as Hornbill Capital, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), BEENEXT, and 3one4 Capital, as well as public-market investors such as Ramesh Damani, DSP Family Office, JM Financial Family Office, and Aashish Somaiyaa.

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Raise Financial ServicesDhanStratzyAlgorithmic TradingPaytm MoneyHornbill CapitalMUFGBeenext3one4 Capital

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