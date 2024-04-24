Quona Capital taps offshore investor in LP-style bet for fourth vehicle

Premium Ganesh Rengaswamy, managing partner, Quona Capital

Fintech-focussed venture capital firm Quona Capital, which is an investor in several Indian startups including Onsurity, NeoGrowth, Rupifi, Arya, CreditMantri and Shubham Housing, among others, is tapping a large financial institution as a limited partner (LP) for its fourth investment vehicle. Quona Capital, which invests across multiple geographies including Latin America, Asia ......