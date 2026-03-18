QSR chain Burger Singh raises Series B funding from Artal Asia

Kabir Jeet Singh, founder and CEO, Burger Singh

​Homegrown burger chain Burger Singh has raised Rs 82 crore ($8.9 million) in a Series B funding round led by Singapore-based investment firm Artal Asia.

Existing investor Negen Capital doubled down on its investment in the company, while Nine Rivers Capital’s Aurum Rising India Fund came on board as a new investor. The Series B round valued Burger Singh at Rs 520 crore, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen the systems, processes, and infrastructure required to build a scalable “franchise-first” restaurant platform.

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The company will use the capital to deepen its “franchise engine” across store designs, training systems, operating manuals, supply chain integration, technology, and on-ground market support with the goal to become “more structured, scalable, and repeatable,” chief executive officer and founder Kabir Jeet Singh said.

“We are not just opening outlets; we are building the platform Indian entrepreneurs can plug into to create successful restaurant businesses,” Singh added.

Burger Singh was founded in 2014 in Gurugram, offering an improvised and affordable version of the burger suited for the Indian palette. It currently boasts of over 200 franchise-led outlets across more than 100 cities.

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In 2024-25, Burger Singh recorded revenue of Rs 117 crore compared with Rs 77 crore the previous year. It turned to become operationally positive at Rs 2.78 crore in FY25 from a loss of Rs 8 crore in FY24.

According to VCCircle’s data and research platform, the burger chain has raised over $10 million so far and counts RB Investments, Rukam Capital and Salgaocar Family Office among its investors.​

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