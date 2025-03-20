Qoruz In Talks To Raise Funds At ₹150-200 Cr Valuation: Report

Influencer marketing tech platform Qoruz is in discussions to raise funds as part of its Pre-Series A round, ahead of a planned Series A raise later this year.

The company is reportedly in discussions for a valuation of ₹150-200 crore. The funds are expected to be utilized for international expansion, AI-driven marketing solutions, and product innovation, strengthening Qoruz’s position in the competitive influencer marketing space.

Founded in 2015 by Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Priya Vivek, Prabakaran B, and Aditya Gurwara, Qoruz has built a strong reputation as one of the leading influencer marketing and intelligence platforms in India. The company provides brands with AI-driven tools such as the Competition Analysis and Content Research Analysis, allowing them to analyze campaigns based on authenticity, audience engagement, and share of voice, rather than vanity metrics like likes and views.

Qoruz has already expanded into the UAE and is actively working on entering Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and North America, where influencer-led commerce is witnessing rapid adoption. With influencer marketing becoming an integral part of brand strategy, Qoruz is positioning itself against competitors like Kofluence and One Impression, leveraging its regional content expertise and deep analytics capabilities.

The startup has previously secured funding from Dexter Ventures, IIM Indore Alumni Fund, and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). The capital was used to scale its technology, expand its influencer database, and refine its AI-powered analytics suite.

As the influencer marketing sector continues to evolve, with brands shifting toward data-driven, performance-based campaigns instead of vanity metrics such as likes and follower counts. Platforms that provide deep analytics, AI-driven influencer recommendations, and fraud detection mechanisms are gaining investor interest, as brands prioritize measurable impact and ROI.

If the funding discussions materialize, Qoruz’s Pre-Series A round will set the stage for a larger Series A raise later this year, enabling the company to scale operations, enhance product offerings, and solidify its leadership in influencer marketing intelligence.

As of now, Qoruz has not issued an official statement regarding the funding talks.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

