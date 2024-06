Qatar Investment Authority coming as key backer in India housing finance PE buyout

Pro QIA CEO Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud | Credit: QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund that has invested across technology, renewable energy, retail and healthcare sectors in India, is joining as a key backer to a marquee private equity firm in the buyout of a local housing finance company. QIA is backing Warburg Pincus in the PE firm’s ......