PwC India appoints head of deals practice as new chairman

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India has appointed Sanjeev Krishan, who is the head of the firm’s deals practice, as its chairman.

Krishan takes over from Shyamal Mukherjee for a four-year term starting January 1, 2021, PwC said in a statement.

Mukherjee will step down on December 31 after spending more than four decades with PwC, the firm said.

“People, technology and innovation would be at the core of all that I intend to do in the next few years, for responsible and sustainable growth for us as a firm, our clients and society,” Krishnan said.

Krishan graduated from Delhi University with a degree in economics in 1991 and is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He has spent 29 years with the firm after joining PwC as an articled trainee in 1991. He worked for a brief three-month period before that at JM Financial, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Krishan became a PwC partner in 2006 and thereafter led the firm’s transactions and private equity business over the years. He was appointed as PwC India’s deals leader in January 2017.

At PwC, he has led work on some of the largest inbound and outbound transactions from India. He took over as the private equity leader at PwC India in 2011 and has since then spearheaded the relationship with most global PE funds. He focusses on sovereign wealth funds and stressed asset classes, according to PwC.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Krishan was appointed as the PwC India chairman after an election in which more than 300 of the firm’s equity partners voted. Apart from Krishan, PwC’s audit head S Vivek was also in the race, the report said.

PwC is the one of the Big Four global accounting and audit firms. Deloitte, KPMG and EY are the other three.