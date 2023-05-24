Private equity exit deals reverse course, slump to five-year low in FY23

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

The number of private equity exit transactions fell to their lowest level in at least five years during the 12 months through March 2023, as an economic slowdown and stock market volatility hampered investors’ ability to monetize their bets. PE exit volume dropped 29% to 151 deals in 2022-23 from 214 the year before, according to the India Invests report by 360 ......