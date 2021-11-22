Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Pristyn Care to raise close to $100mn to become unicorn; in talks to buy Practo
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Pristyn Care is raising close to $100 million at a valuation of around $1.4 billion, even as it in talks to acquire one of the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...