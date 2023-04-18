PremjiInvest in talks to invest in VC-backed fine jewellery brand

Premium
PremjiInvest, one of the most active alternative investment firms in India, is looking to pick up a stake in an affordable fine jewellery brand that already counts four venture capital firms as its investors, multiple people aware of the development told VCCircle. The private investment vehicle of Wipro Ltd founder-chairman Azim ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.