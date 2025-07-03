PremjiInvest-backed iD Fresh plans fundraising as early investors weigh an exit

Premium
iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd, the ready-to-cook packaged food company known for its idli and dosa batter, is planning a new fundraising round that may also provide an exit route to some of its early investors, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based company, founded by PC Musthafa and his four ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.