PremjiInvest-backed iD Fresh Food cooks up expansion plan enroute IPO

Premium Rajat Diwaker, India CEO at iD Fresh Food

iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd, the ready-to-cook packaged food brand, intends to expand its manufacturing capacity across India and internationally in the next couple of years before it prepares itself for an initial public offering, a top executive told VCCircle. The company, which is backed by Wipro founder chairman Azim ......