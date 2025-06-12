PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio
PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 12 Jun 2025
PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio
TK Kurien, CEO, PremjiInvest

PremjiInvest, the family office of Wipro Ltd founder chairman Azim Premji and one of the most active private equity-style investors in India last year, has expanded its portfolio with two transactions this month after investing in two companies at the start of 2025. The firm, which makes early- and growth-stage investments in startups ......

