Pre-defined strategy key for private credit investors: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium Shardul Amarchand's Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia, Ashok Goel FO's Anoop Tulsyan, Modulus' Rakshat Kapoor and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF's Amit Kansal at VCCircle event

A pre-defined strategy is integral for investors while opting to invest in the private credit segment, according to panelists at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025. “It is important to have an articulated investment strategy. I mean, what is the nature of credit that you are doing? Once you have sort ......