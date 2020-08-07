Podcast: Toch’s Vinayak Srivastav on adjusting to a work-from-home lifestyle

Toch, operated by Vogueme Technologies Pvt. Ltd, operates a video meta-tagging platform that provides services including video object detection, tagging shopping products and advertisement placements.

The company – founded in 2016 by Vinayak Srivastav, Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil – raised $500,000 (around Rs 3.5 crore) in April.

But how does a startup operating in the artificial intelligence and software-as-a-service ecosystem manage product expectations. And how does it convince potential customers that its platform is better than traditional structures?

In this edition of Know Your Startup, Toch co-founder Vinayak Srivastav talks about implementing feedback while building products at a fast clip, as well as how the startup has adjusted to a remote-working situation.