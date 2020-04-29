Podcast: She Capital’s Anisha Singh on backing women founders and impact of Covid-19

In January, early-stage venture capital firm She Capital hit the first close of its maiden fund that aims to raise as much as Rs 200 crore. The firm, set up by Mydala founder Anisha Singh, has raised nearly 70% of the targeted amount and attracted state-run Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) as a limited partner.

The same month, She Capital also struck its maiden deal when it led a $2.7 million (Rs 19.25 crore) Series A funding round in Woknstove Foodworks Pvt. Ltd, which operates quick-service snacks startup Samosa Singh.

In this podcast, VCCircle speaks with Singh to understand how she went about setting up the VC firm and gender bias when it comes to investing in women-led businesses.

She also talks about what the way forward looks like for the VC community and how to address the impact on startups caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

