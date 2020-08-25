Podcast: Orios’ Anup Jain on why 2020 may be similar to 2019 despite pandemic

Early-stage venture capital firm Orios Venture Partners has launched two funds so far and backed companies such as online pharmacy startup Pharmeasy, dairy startup Country Delight and auto maintenance startup GoMechanic.

In an interaction with VCCircle, managing partner Anup Jain said the firm’s investment pace will be dictated by the quality of deals and it doesn't think 2020 will be any different from last year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the venture firm sees new startups emerging in the field of work-related technology, remote technology, software-as-a-service and retail-tech in areas related to grocery and micro-payments.

He also talked about potential consolidation in the startup world, valuations and Orios Venture’s seed-stage acceleration programme called Misfits.