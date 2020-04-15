Podcast: Fintech startup YAP’s co-founder on how neo-banks can monetise their business

The past few months have seen a number of financial technology companies operating on a neo-banking model raise money from marquee institutional and angel investors.

How do these companies seek to differentiate themselves from their traditional and large-cap counterparts? And what do investors think of the space, especially as it slowly moves towards its inevitable cash burn phase?

In this podcast, VCCircle speaks with Madhusudhanan R, the co-founder of payments infrastructure provider YAP.

Operated by Chennai-based M2P Solutions Pvt. Ltd, YAP is an application programming interface platform for banking and payments services.

Madhusudhanan talks about the attention neo-banks are receiving and how they can acquire customers and monetise their operations.