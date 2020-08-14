Podcast: DocsApp’s Satish Kannan on journey from incubation to merger with Medibuddy

DocsApp, operated by Phasorz Technologies Pvt. Ltd, was founded in 2015 by IIT Madras alumni Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane.

The Bengaluru-based startup has attracted funding from venture capital firms such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Rebright Partners. Earlier this year, DocsApp merged with the digital consumer health business of MediBuddy and the merged firm received $20 million as part of its Series B round of funding.

In this edition of VCCircle’s Know Your Startup podcast series, Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO of Medibuddy-Docsapp, takes us through the journey of the startup from IIT Madras’ incubation cell with his batchmate Dinadayalane till the merger with Medibuddy and the vision for the future.

He also talked about whether the segment, which has some significantly VC-backed players, will see further consolidation and explains how he maintains work-life balance.