Podcast: Distressed asset funds see opportunity in coronavirus crisis

As the world at large continues to try and contain the coronavirus pandemic, India is staring at a potential crisis of companies having to file for bankruptcy or not being able to repay their creditors.

Amid a pause on potential closure of stressed asset deals, investors see a surge in bad loans on lenders’ books. However, as the economy slides further, valuations of assets will be impacted negatively.

However, distressed asset investors and funds are seeing an opportunity here.

In this podcast, we talk about how experts foresee a realignment and reorientation of strategy by investors, asset reconstruction companies and banks to deal with a potential rise in stressed assets.