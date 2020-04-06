Podcast: Can startups depend on venture debt in the wake of coronavirus?

Over the past few weeks much has been talked about how startups will cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as investors turn cautious in signing new cheques. But not much has been said about an avenue that has become popular in recent years—venture debt.

But are venture debt firms willing to take on the additional responsibility when it comes to providing capital? And what do these firms themselves think of the current crisis, and how it will play out in the fundraising ecosystem?

In this podcast, we talk about how the venture debt ecosystem is evaluating the present scenario, and whether it is all that different from that of equity-based venture capital firms.

