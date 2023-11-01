PNB Housing backer Ares raises its biggest Asia special situations fund

Premium
New York-listed Ares Management Corp has secured $2.4 billion in capital commitments for its sixth—and thus far biggest—Asia-focused fund to make investments in special situations and distressed assets. This is the first Asia special situations fund that Ares has raised after acquiring Hong Kong-based SSG Capital three years ago to ......
