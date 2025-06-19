Plastic recycling firm Pashupati Group taps investors for fundraising
By Prithvi Durai

  • 19 Jun 2025
  Pashupati Group, a North India-based business house involved in waste management and plastic recycling, is looking to raise a fresh round of funding from a clutch of investors, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The family-run group, founded by chairman Vishnu Prakash Goenka more than four decades ago, comprises ......

