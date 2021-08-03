Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods to file for float soon, eyes $270 mn fundraise
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Sapphire Foods India Pvt Ltd will file for float by next month to raise Rs 1,000-2,000 crore ($135-269 million), a person in the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...