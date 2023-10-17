Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office-backed lender a step closer for a public float

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A firm, backed by industrialist Narotam Sekhsaria’s Family Office, has received the go-ahead for an initial public offering (IPO) from markets regulator Sebi, three years after first filing its draft papers. However, this company has filed for a public listing at a substantially lower issue size than what it was back ......