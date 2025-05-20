Pickled vegetable maker Neo Foods prepares for maiden PE fundraise
  Pickled vegetable maker Neo Foods prepares for maiden PE fundraise

Pickled vegetable maker Neo Foods prepares for maiden PE fundraise

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 20 May 2025
Pickled vegetable maker Neo Foods prepares for maiden PE fundraise

Bengaluru-based Neo Foods Pvt Ltd, which makes pickled and preserved vegetables and has invested in a few direct-to-consumer brands, is considering raising its first institutional round of equity funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  Neo Foods, part of the diversified Jalan Group that also operates in segments such ......

