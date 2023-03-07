facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table

Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table

By Vivek Sinha

  • 07 Mar 2023
Premium
Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table
Credit: 123RF.com

DALI Discount AG, a Swiss-incorporated holding company for Southeast Asian hard-discount retail chain active in the Philippines, has brought in another investor to its cap table.  The development comes after the company, which operates DALI Stores, raised money from local private equity firm Navegar and South Asia- and Southeast Asia-focused PE ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Women's Day Special: Battle against 'The Great Breakup'

Opinion

Women's Day Special: Battle against 'The Great Breakup'

NCLT approves Suraksha's bid in Jaypee Infra insolvency case

Infrastructure

NCLT approves Suraksha's bid in Jaypee Infra insolvency case

Premium
VC-backed Power Gummies set to raise debt, equity funding for expansion

Consumer

VC-backed Power Gummies set to raise debt, equity funding for expansion

Caspian's debt arm disburses one-third of total FY22 funding to women-led startups

Finance

Caspian's debt arm disburses one-third of total FY22 funding to women-led startups

Premium
Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table

Consumer

Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table

Premium
Biocon spinout Bicara Therapeutics snags $108 mn in Series B round

Healthcare

Biocon spinout Bicara Therapeutics snags $108 mn in Series B round

Advertisement