Pharma firm Kepler Healthcare scouts for investor, hires banker

Premium Harpal Vala, founder director at Kepler Healthcare

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company Kepler Healthcare Pvt. Ltd is looking for an external investor in a deal that could possibly involve a change of control, two people privy to the development told VCCircle. The company’s owners, which include founder director Harpal Vala as well as its parent company and pharmaceutical logistics services ......